Oman beat Somalia to 2021 Fifa Arab Cup ticket

The Ocean Stars will not be participating in the competition after crumbling to Branko Ivankovic’s men on Sunday evening

Oman have qualified for the 2021 Fifa Arab Cup at the expense of African side, Somalia.

The Reds scaled through after defeating a resolute Ocean Stars 2-1 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

The Omanis were outstanding favourites heading into the encounter as they were facing a side 117 places lower than them in the Fifa ranking.

They justified that status with an impressive first-half performance. Mohsen Al Ghasani went close to handing them an early lead; however, his shot ricocheted the crossbar.

In the 11th minute, he found the breakthrough after pouncing the ball into an empty net after goalkeeper Usaama Yussuf parried Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali’s long-range shot into his path.

The Asian team doubled their advantage in the 35th minute as the referee pointed to the penalty mark after Al Ghasani was tripped in the box by Yussuf.

Salaah Al-Yahyaei took the ensuing kick and expertly converted by sending the Somalian goalkeeper in the wrong direction.

The African side came out stronger in the second half and they pulled one goal back courtesy of Abel Gigli. The defender headed past goalkeeper Faiz Al-Rushaidi thanks to an inswinging cross from Abdulsamed Abdullahi.

Oman could have increased their lead, albeit, Al Ghasani’s header kissed the crossbar for the second time in the encounter.

In the 90th minute, substitute Anwar Shakunda missed a sitter that could have been a turning point for Somalia.

Profiting from a long cross from Omar Hassan, the Elman Sports Club striker failed to put the ball inside the net as goalkeeper Al-Rushaidi was at alert to save his shot.

The African team’s qualification hopes had suffered a massive setback following the sack of Abdellatif Salef after less than three weeks in charge.

He has been shown the way out in less than one month by the Somali Football Federation who labelled him as 'incompetent' – with the football body appointing coach Salah Farah on a temporary basis.



The Fifa Arab Cup is set to act as a preparatory competition to test the operational readiness of Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup which will be held in the Middle East nation.