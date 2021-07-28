Olympics football: Ivory Coast through to quarters after Germany draw

After drawing 1-1 against the European giants, Ivory Coast have progressed to the quarter-finals of the men's competition

Ivory Coast have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games after a 1-1 draw against Germany on Wednesday.

The African nation went into the match at Miyagi Stadium in Rifu seeking a win to make it to the last four and they were the first to score in the 67th minute after their pressure for an opener saw defender Benjamin Heinrichs score into his own.

Germany, who knew they will not qualify without a win, then leveled matters in the 73rd minute when Eduard Lowen powered home from a well-taken free-kick to set up a very tense finish into the game but the Ivorian nation held on to secure a vital draw.

The African side started the game on a bad note as their player Christian Kouame was cautioned for a foul on Jordan Torunarigha with only two minutes played and the caution somehow slowed down their push to take the ball forward.

In the seventh minute, Germany continued to put pressure on their opponents and Marco Richter created enough space for himself after stepping past three defenders but his final effort was well gathered by goalkeeper Tape.

Ivory Coast then started to gather confidence and they created a good chance in the 22nd minute when Kouame was released through in a counter-attack by Idrissa Doumbia and despite coming face to face with keeper Florian Muller, he put the ball over the bar.

In the 40th minute, Ivory Coast came close to break the deadlock as Kouma rose the highest to meet a cross from Kouadio Dabila but his glancing header went inches wide.

The two teams headed into the half-time break tied at 0-0 and on resumption, Germany made their first substitution as Maximilian Arnold paved the way for Eduard Lowen and they immediately had shouts for a penalty dismissed by the referee after a tackle by Ivory Coast defender Dabila inside the box.

Germany: 1. Florian Muller; 2. Benjamin Henrichs, 3. David Raum, 15. Jordan Torunarigha, 4. Felix Uduokhai, 11. Nadiem Amiri, 8. Maximilian Arnold (C), 13. Arne Maier, 7. Marco Ritcher, 6. Ragnar Ache and 10. Max Kruse.

Ivory Coast: 16. Tapé; 5. Ismael Diallo, 4. Kouadio Dabila, 3. Eric Bailly, 6. Willfried Singo; 13. Abdul Keita, 7. Idrissa Doumbia; 15. Max Gradel (C), 8. Franck Kessié, 11. Christian Kouamé; and 9. Youssiuf Dao.

More to follow......