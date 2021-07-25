​Olympics Football Fan View: I see a future for Bafana Bafana - Mixed reactions as France win

The South Africans are on the brink of getting eliminated from the Olympic Games after a second loss

Luther Singh missed a penalty for South Africa who went on to surrender their lead three times to fall 4-3 against France in the Olympic Games at Saitama Stadium on Sunday.

Fifa World Cup winner Andre-Pierre Gignac’s treble inspired the French to victory. The experienced striker hit back each time as Kobamelo Kodisang (53th-minute), Evidence Makgopa (73rd), and Teboho Mokoena (82nd) scored for South Africa before Teji Savanier’s stoppage-time goal handed France their first victory in the competition.

South Africa lost 1-0 against hosts Japan in their first game in Group A earlier in the week.

Fans and supporters have taken to their social media accounts where they have shared their reactions to the match.

Well played, I see future for Bafana Bafana. — Tshepi (@mtshepim) July 25, 2021

They must mix COSAFA squad with this Olympic squad then make Bafana Bafana will move forward kahle — Sboniseni Gaxa (@SboniseniGaxa) July 25, 2021

Most of the guys with this u23 team should be given their chance at Bafana ...We can add firepower with Tau ,Zungu,Lorch and few other guys at the back — Mduie Hefner !! (@mduie_) July 25, 2021

That's why Bafana is like This, the problem starts at the bottom, no proper development, you can see other nations do develop players at early age, look at how they execute basics of football. — MBN (@MBN34213484) July 25, 2021

COSAFA SQUAD + OLYMPIC SQUAD for our WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS please @SAFA_net!!!



Not those Cheese Boys that just come to wear the BAFANA jersey for nonsense — THIZOZO🇿🇦 (@THIZOZO_MOKOENA) July 25, 2021

Luther Singh wants to be a Bafana Reguar but he cant even stand out from the under 23s... *smh*😑 — ke Stumza (@TumeloRICCADO) July 25, 2021

South Africa U23 soccer team lost same reason as why Bafana Bafana will never feature on the world stage. They both don't truly represent South Africa seeing they don't have the right amount of white players in the teams like rugby and cricket do.. — Heartbeat Of Africa (@PeterDermauw) July 25, 2021

In South Africa we dont have a centre back, even BAFANA BAFANA captain nje u can see nawe 🤣. — Strauss Khoza (@TKhoza3) July 25, 2021

@prophilani My question 🙋 is, Why in the lower 👇 level like under 23 we can match dis big countries pound 2 pound but wen coming 2 Senior team it's just walk 🚶 in the park against our Bafana Bafana team? — Paapa de 2nd (@MathabathePaapa) July 25, 2021

Come on that was not Bafana Bafana in South Africa that team is known as Amagluglu (U/23) team — Bokang Makakole (@BokangMakakole) July 25, 2021

If I had to pick a Bafana front 4 today it'd be Kodisang, Tau, Singh and Mothiba. Hopefully Kodisang can start playing 1st team footy this season — #10 (@AS_pule) July 25, 2021

They couldv took Bhvuma. Rowen cost us t bafana bafana nw t under23. Hai maan🚮 — Mogan H Thobes. (@HarryMoganoh) July 25, 2021

Soccer team when they see Swimming team raising our flag high in every Olympic games



Pirates Ngcobo Rowen Williams Cole Alexander Bafana Bafana Royal AM #BBNaija Mokoena Under23 Malema pic.twitter.com/4cYAKIRmz9 — Mr lockdown (@Sivuno2) July 25, 2021

This should be the core of the Bafana team playing in the qualifiers with Ngcobo/De Reuck/Fleurs/Lebusa in defence and the likes of Tau/Mothiba/Links being added. https://t.co/vBq1nLSvSk — Mihlali (@Mihlz_G) July 25, 2021

Bafana Bafana got 5 clean sheets in a row in #COSAFACup2021 WITHOUT Ronwen Williams.



The under 23 team conceded 5 goals in two games in #TokyoOlympics all thanks to Ronwen Mavuza Williams.#FRAvsRSA https://t.co/7Gi5DGHPis — iBhola lamaButho (@StrAightMARVIN) July 25, 2021