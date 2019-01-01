Olympic Games: Kgatlana, Van Wyk and Motlhalo out of Banyana Banyana squad for Botswana qualifiers

South Africa will be without Thembi Kgatlana for this month's qualifiers as the Beijing Phoenix star is nursing an injury

Injured Thembi Kgatlana is out of 's squad for their Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying doubleheader against Botswana.

The reigning African Women's Player of the Year has missed three successive games for Jiangsu Suning and will not be available for Banyana Banyana's qualifier as a precautionary measure.

The 23-year-old scored her third goal in four outings against Henan Huishang on July 17 but sat out the 0-0 draw with Changchun, the 4-2 win over Guangdong and a 2-0 defeat to Shanghai.

After winning 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup recently, Desiree Ellis' ladies will shift focus to advancing to the third round as they bid to feature in a third successive Olympic tournament next year.

Injured captain Janine van Wyk, Linda Motlhalo (due to club commitments) and former Malaga star Ode Fulutudilu were the other notable omissions from the 20-player squad.

In absence of the quartet, overseas-based players like Leandra Smeda, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Nothando Vilakazi and Rhoda Mulaudzi will make a return after missing the .

In Van Wyk's stead, assistant captain Refiloe Jane is expected to lead the team which is scheduled to resume camp on August 26 in Johannesburg and then travel to Botswana two days later.

Banyana will take on Botswana at National Stadium, Gaborone on August 30 before welcoming them in the return leg billed to be staged at Dobsonville Stadium on September 3.

Victories over two legs in the second round will see South Africa face the winner between Zambia and Zimbabwe in the third round of the qualifiers.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini [ ], Kaylin Swart[Golden Stars], Mapaseka Mpuru [University of Pretoria]

Defenders: Lebogang Ramalepe [Ma-Indies FC], Noko Matlou [Ma-Indies], Bambanani Mbane [Bloemfontein ], Nothando Vilakazi [Gintra Universitetas], Tiisetso Makhubela [Mamelodi Sundowns], Bongeka Gamede [University of Western Cape]

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane [JVW FC], Busisiwe Ndimeni [Tshwane University of Technology-PTA], Refiloe Jane, Kholosa Biyana [University of KwaZulu Natal], Noxolo Cesane [University of Western Cape], Robyn Moodaly [Johannesburg], Leandra SMEDA [Vittsjo].

Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe [Gintra Universitetas], Amanda Mtandi [University of Johannesburg], Rhoda Mulaudzi [Apollon Ladies FC], Hildah Magaia [Tshwane University of Technology-PTA]

