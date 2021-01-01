Olunga: Al Duhail confirm Kenya striker's permanent contract

The Harambee Stars attacker is expected to stay at the Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium until 2024

Al Duhail have confirmed the signing of international Michael Olunga on a three-year contract from Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol.

The Stars League club swooped for the 26-year-old striker following his goalscoring exploits in where he scored 28 goals in 32 J1 League matches last season.

Following his switch to the Middle East, Olunga joins former captain Medhi Benatia in Sabri Lamouchi's team as they compete for the top-flight title.

“The club's management have succeeded in signing a contract with the top scorer in the Japanese League, with a professional contract for three seasons, coming from Kashiwa Reysol,” the club statement read.

Al Duhail are second in the league table with 27 points from 14 matches, and they trail leaders Al Sadd by 11 points.

During the week, Olunga made his Stars League debut in Al Duhail's 3-1 loss to Al Sadd and he played for 67 minutes with star Baghdad Bounedjah scoring a hat-trick in the fixture.

On Saturday, Al Duhail were guaranteed a spot in the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time in their history following Auckland City's withdrawal due to coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand.

The tournament will kick off in February while the draw will be staged in Zurich on January 19.

Olunga will be targeting his first victory in Qatar when Al Duhail visit Qatar SC for their next Stars League fixture on Tuesday.