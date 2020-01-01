Olayinka delighted to extend Slavia Prague stay

The Nigeria international has reacted after signing a new deal with the Czech Republic champions following his impressive performances for the side

Peter Olayinka has expressed his delight after signing a three-year contract extension with Czech First League side Slavia Prague.

The 25-year-old teamed up with the Red and Whites in the summer of 2018 from Belgian First Divison A club Gent for a fee of €3.2million.

The forward has been delivering fine performances since his arrival at Sinobo Stadium, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists in 85 appearances across all competitions.

Olayinka has helped Slavia Prague win two league titles, one Cup trophy, one Czechoslovak Supercup diadem and played a key role in the 2019-20 season as the club qualified for the .

In the 2020-21 season, the winger bagged six goals in 17 appearances, including two strikes in the .

Olayinka is impressed with the faith reposed in him by the club and pleased to continue his stay with the champions.

“I am happy that I could extend my contract in Slavia and that I can continue playing for the club,” Olayinka told the club website.

“It is very important to see that the club trusts me and that they want me to stay. It is pushing me forward.

“My first year here was quite difficult, but now I am enjoying myself and everything is going good. This season and the last one were both fantastic.”

Olayinka started his career with Albanian side Bylis Ballsh in 2012 and spent two years with the side before joining Skenderbeu.

His eye-catching performances for Skenderbeu earned him a move to Belgian club Gent, where he shone during his two-year stay.

The forward will hope to continue his impressive showings for Slavia Prague and help them win their third consecutive league title.

The attacker will be expected to feature when his side take on in their next league game on Wednesday.

Olayinka has one cap for the Nigerian national team, featuring against in a friendly in September 2019.