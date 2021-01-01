Okuruket opens up on ‘dream’ Arsenal move and draws inspiration from Ighalo

The Nigerian forward is looking forward to playing for his childhood team while revealing his compatriot’s feat is what gets him going

Solomon Okuruket has opened up on his “dream” move to Premier League side Arsenal while disclosing that Odion Ighalo’s move to Manchester United remains his driving force.

The 26-year-old forward has enjoyed a swift ascent to stardom, featuring for Cote d’Ivoire’s Asec Mimosas and Egyptian Premier League side Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC since leaving Nigeria’s Gateway FC.

Currently on the radar of Iraqi Premier League Al Karkh SC, his target is to continue his professional career in Europe, with the Emirates Stadium giants his most preferred destination – a team he had been supporting since he was a kid.

"Arsenal is my childhood team and still, I’m a strong supporter of the Gunners. My biggest wish is to play for them at their amazing stadium, and in front of their wonderful fans,” Okuruket told Goal.



“When I share this aspiration to some of my friends, they laugh and feel it’s a near-impossible mission, but I am not giving up because it is a dream I must actualise.

“I am drawing my inspiration from Odion Ighalo’s move to his childhood club Manchester United – which I suppose not many gave him a chance to realise. So, if he could do that at 30, what then should stop me from keep hoping?

“There are several players who left Europe for Asia and the MLS and still returned to Europe in their 30s and still performed creditably well for the clubs they starred for, so I believe it is not impossible for me and having played for some of the biggest teams in Africa.

“Hopefully, when this chance comes, I will grab with both hands and until that time, I’ll keep working hard in order to get better.”

Okuruket also talked about his time at Al Mokawloon, where he spent two seasons at the Osman Ahmed Osman Stadium.

“Arab Contractors is one club I love so much and to be honest with you, I enjoyed my time there,” he continued.



“They are a well-structured team with world-class sports facilities. Although, I didn’t win anything while playing for them, yet the club remains very dear to my heart.”