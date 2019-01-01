Okocha: PSG winning the Champions League is a 'matter of when'

Despite recent frustration, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has backed the team to taste European glory

Jay-Jay Okocha believes that for his former side Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Champions League is a matter of when, not if.

Despite heavy investment in recent years from the club's Qatari ownership, PSG have not made it past the Champions League quarter-finals since they were knocked out at the semi-final stage in the 1994-95 edition.

Though PSG have been frustrated recently in Europe's premier club competition – including back-to-back last-16 exits – Okocha believes that a Champions League trophy will eventually come to Paris.

"I have no doubt that [at] some point they will win the Champions League, [it] is [a] matter of when," the Nigerian told Goal.

"You know because not just as a former player of PSG, I’m [a] big fan of the club too, and I also put pressure on the team to try and win the Champions League because that is the only thing I believe that the club is missing for now.

"I think they brought some players to help the younger [players] believe that is possible. And for me maybe that is the little thing that is missing: belief that they can do it.

"And once they win the first one, I think that won't be that difficult again."

If PSG are to win their first Champions League this season, they will have to get past last-16 opponents Manchester United without Neymar, who could miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Even without the Brazilian star, Okocha is confident that PSG can still get the job done against United.

"Well of course, as a fan I think I’d love to see Neymar play," the 45-year-old said.

"But PSG have got a [lot of] great players and injury does happen sometimes, and we expect the others to do the job. So, I have no doubt that the other players will get the job done."

Neymar's time at PSG has been filled with rumours that he could be looking for a move away after initially joining the club in a world-record €222 million transfer in 2017.

Okocha isn't too concerned with the gossip, though he does hope the 27-year-old will stay with the Ligue 1 champions for a long time.

"There always be rumours. That is also part of the game because it is a global game and a massive business," Okocha said.

"When you have a lot of interest like that, there will be always speculation and rumours. So I don’t know what will happen in the future.

"I won't decide for him, I won't decide for the club, but as a PSG fan of course it will be great for us to [have] Neymar stay for a few more years."