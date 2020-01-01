Okobi-Okeoghene surpasses best-ever goal tally in Sweden

The Nigeria midfielder had another fantastic showing for her side as they outclassed Djurgardens in Sunday's Damallsvenskan game

Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene was on target for Eskilstuna United as they earned a 3-2 win over Djurgardens in a Swedish Damallsvenskan game on Sunday.

The international made her 15th league start this term and her effort ensured her side claimed their seventh win of the season.

Besides the win, the midfielder was able to surpass her personal best in , with her fourth goal of the season for Magnus Karlsson's side against relegation-threatened Djurgardens.

The hosts made a fine start to the duel at Tunavallen as Felicia Rogic's effort in the 38th minute of the encounter in Eskilstuna gave them the lead.

The visitors, however, staged a fightback in the second half when Olivia Schough struck to level 10 minutes after the restart.

Djurgardens continued with their search for the lead and Schough provided the important strike two minutes later.

Having squandered their opening lead, Okobi-Okeoghene inspired Eskilstuna's comeback with the equaliser in the 87th minute before Rogic bagged her brace to seal the win on the brink of full-time.

Okobi-Okeoghene featured for the duration as her 87th-minute strike saw her surpass her best-ever goal tally in a campaign in 20 outings this term.

The 26-year-old has been playing in Sweden since 2016 after initially joining Vittsjo from US NWSL top-flight side Washington Spirit, before teaming up with Eskilstuna in January 2018.

She had only managed three goals in a single season in her sojourn with Vittsjo on her first term.

Besides Okobi-Okeoghene, compatriot Halimatu Ayinde was also in action from the start to the end of the encounter for Eskilstuna.

The result took Eskilstuna four points clear off the relegation places to seventh position on the Damallsvenskan log with 23 points from 20 matches.

They will seek to maintain the momentum when they pay a visit to Vaxjo in their next fixture on November 7.