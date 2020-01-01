Oghiabekhva faces Otuwe as 12 Africans learn Belarusian Women's Cup semi-final fate

The semi-final draw of the Belarusian domestic competition has been made and a host of stars from Africa will be on parade

's Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva will lead the attack for Minsk as they take on compatriot Gift Otuwe of Neman in the Belarusian Women's Cup semi-final tie, following Friday's draw.

Oghiabekhva's Minsk, who also has compatriot Chioma Wogu, 's Alvina Niyolle and Cote d'Ivoire's Nagede Cisse on their books were drawn a bye and will aim to see off Neman.

She continued to enjoy her fine scoring form this season, boasting 16 goals in eight games, while Niyolle, Wogu and Cisse have also scored two, one and four goals respectively for Minsk.

However, Neman will, besides Otuwe, be also counting on Cameroon's Moussa Xouwairatou, Cote d'Ivoire duo of Nina Kpaho and Aminata Haidara to deny the reigning champions a final spot.

To reach the semis, Otuwe found the back of the net in Neman's 6-0 first-leg triumph over Bostor in Brest, before a 12-0 second-leg quarter-final thrashing at home during midweek in Minsk.

The meeting between both teams will be their first in any domestic competition this season, but Neman has only managed a draw in their previous 33 encounters with Minsk.

Elsewhere, Cameroon's Sorelle Metiefang will lead Bobruichanka against Dinamo-BSUPC with Burkina Faso's Salimata Simpore, Cameroon's Claudia Dabda and 's Bambanani Mbane.

Bobruichanka defeated Dnipro-Mogilev 3-2 in the first leg before wrapping up their semi-final spot with a 2-1 home win earlier this week.

For Dinamo-BSUPC, Simpore scored four goals as they thrashed last season's runners-up Zorka-BDU 6-0 in the first leg before a 5-3 win in the reverse fixture to claim their spot in the last four.

For both teams, it will be the second meeting in any competition this season after the first encounter in the league ended 7-0 in favour of Dinamo, with Mbane and Simpore finding the back of the net.

The two first-leg fixtures of the semi-finals of the Women's Cup will take place on July 17, while reserve legs will be played on August 5.