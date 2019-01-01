Oghenekaro Etebo set for Stoke City return

Having missed their last two games due to injury, the 23-year-old has announced his readiness for their tie with the Royals

midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is set to return for their Championship tie against Reading on Saturday.

The international has missed their last two games against Queens Park and due to a groin injury having last featured for the Potters in their 2-0 win over .

The former Feirense player has made 25 league appearances for the bet365 Stadium outfit prior to the setback, helping them to keep eight clean sheets and scoring once.

And ahead of their meeting with the Royals, the energetic midfielder has taken to the social media to herald his readiness for the game having return to full fitness.

“Feels great to be back and fit. Work hard stay focussed, be determined,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

Stoke City are 17th in the league standings with 46 points from 37 games.