Oghenekaro Etebo nominated for Stoke City Player of the Year award
Oghenekaro Etebo is in the running for Player of the Year award at Stoke City.
The 23-year-old joined the Potters from Portuguese outfit CD Feirense prior to travelling to Russia to represent Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup.
He has since become a crucial member of Nathan Jones’ squad, making 36 Championship appearances with two goals to his credit.
On the international scene though, he is set to help Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations billed to kick off on June 21.
The Super Eagles will hope to navigate past Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar to seal a place in the knockouts.