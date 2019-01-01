Oghenekaro Etebo ‘feels great’ after breaking Stoke City duck
Oghenekaro Etebo ‘feels great’ after scoring his first goal for Stoke City in their 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s Championship game.
The 23-year-old fired home for the opener in the 15th minute before Congo DR international Benik Afobe added the second in the second half to help the Potters return to winning ways after a six-game winless run.
The Nigerian midfielder who has now made 25 league appearances for the bet365 Stadium outfit this season has taken to the social medial to applaud the win and express delight.
“Great performance, feels great to get my first goal for potters, heads up and up to the next,” Etebo tweeted.
Great performance 🙌 Feels great to get my 1st goal for potters🔴⚪️ heads up and up to the next ☝️ pic.twitter.com/ZQqqpzcIU8— Etebo Karo (@etebo_karo) March 3, 2019
With the victory, the second under new manager Nathan Jones, Stoke City are 16th in the log with 44 points from 35 games.
They take on Queens Park Rangers in their next league game on Saturday.