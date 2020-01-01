Ogebe makes winning start as Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz edge Medyk Konin

The 25-year-old made a fine start to life in Poland as she helped her side snatch a win over the Ekstraliga rivals in a friendly match

Alice Ogebe got off to a winning start as Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz defeated Medyk Konin 3-2 in Wednesday's all Polish Ekstraliga friendly.

The international joined the Polish side from Spanish outfit following the expiration of her one-year contract, scoring five goals in 10 matches for the Primera Iberdrola side.

Having arrived in on Saturday, she was unveiled on Monday after agreeing on a one-year deal and undergoing routine medicals.

Barely three days after her arrival, the 25-year-old was handed a starting role in the warm-up match as her side recorded a victory in a five-goal thriller against the Polish rivals at Sielska Stadium.

Karolina Majda opened the scoring for Sportis in the eighth minute but Klaudia Fabova levelled two minutes later for the visitors and Majda restored the lead of the hosts one minute from half time.

After the restart, the hosts did not rest on their oars as they extended their lead through Karolina Szamocka in the 70th minute but Olga Sirant pulled one back seven minutes from time.

The victory over Medyk Konin will offer Sportis a huge morale booster as they prepare for the new season which commences in August.

Following her winning debut for the Bydgoszcz-based outfit, Ogebe will be hoping to open her goal account when Pioyt Mazurkiewicz's team host IKKP Inowrocław on Saturday, July 12.