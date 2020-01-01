Ofori: Orlando Pirates confirm signing of former Maritzburg United goalkeeper

The Ghana number one finally arrives at the Buccaneers following speculation which started last season

have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Richard Ofori from on a three-year deal.

This ends rumours around the player who was linked with the Soweto giants since last season.

"I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team," Ofori told the Pirates website.

“I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project.”

MORE TO FOLLOW...