Official: Ghana announce October friendlies with Mali and Equatorial Guinea

The Black Stars will step up preparations for Afcon 2022 qualifiers with games against The Eagles and National Thunder

will face Mali and Equatorial Guinea in friendly matches in in October.

A communication by the Ghana Football Association indicates the Black Stars will come up against The Eagles on October 9 and the National Thunder three days later.

The games form part of CK Akonnor's team preparations for the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers in November.

"Ghana will take on Mali and Equatorial Guinea in two separate friendly games in Antalya, Turkey," the GFA announced on its official website Thursday.

"The Black Stars will play Mali on Friday, October 9, before taking on Equatorial Guinea on Monday, October 12, 2020. Both games will be played behind closed doors and under strict Covid-19 protocols.

"The two games will help coach CK Akonnor prepare his side for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

"The two friendlies will come in handy for CK Akonnor who is yet to play his first game since he was appointed the new coach of the Black Stars in February this year.

"Ghana top Group F with 6 points following victories against and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019."

Ghana and Mali's last meeting came at the 2017 Afcon where Asamoah Gyan's 21st-minute strike gave the Black Stars a 1-0 win in Gabon.

Two years earlier, Ghana took on Equatorial Guinea at Afcon, the Black Stars beating the National Thunder 3-0 in their own backyard in the semi-final.

The upcoming games will be the first set of assignments for Ghana coach Akonnor who assumed duty in January but has had to endure a long wait to lead the team into action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Africans were set to face Sudan in their first games of the New Year in March but the matches had to be rescheduled due to Covid-19 concerns.

Ghana currently lead the Afcon 2022 qualifying Group C with six points after victories over South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in their first two games.

The Black Stars are eyeing a 23rd appearance at the continental championship where they will be chasing their fifth title.