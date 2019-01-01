'Of course I'm dissatisfied' - Shaqiri frustrated with bench-warmer role at Liverpool but has no problem with Klopp

The Switzerland international has hardly featured this season, in part due to injury, but says he has no regrets over his time at Anfield

Xherdan Shaqiri says he is ‘dissatisfied’ with his backup role at , but insists he has no problem with manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Swiss international, signed from relegated Stoke to provide competition in attack, has hardly featured so far this season and has only started one game since January.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane close to undroppable out wide and Divock Origi generally proving a useful understudy, Shaqiri’s prospects of playing more regularly seem bleak – but, at a club like Liverpool, the 27-year-old feels this is simply par for the course.

“Of course I’m dissatisfied that I do not play more often,” Shaqiri told Schweizer Illustrierte.

“If that is not the reaction of a pro, he’s in the wrong job. He (Klopp) cannot personally discuss the role of each player, that’s normal.

“We have a big, talented squad, and many have to wait for their chance.

"I have never had a problem with the coach. He knows that I am ready.”

Injuries have played their part in hampering Shaqiri’s progress this season, and he did finish the last campaign with a respectable six goals and five assists in all competitions.

There were memorable contributions along the way. A late brace from the bench in a 3-1 win over sticks out, while his cross for Origi to level the scores in the 4-3 aggregate win over in the semi-finals was doubtless his most crucial touch of the season.

Having played his part in that memorable European triumph, Shaqiri says he can look back at his time on Merseyside so far with satisfaction.

“Not for a second have I regretted the move to Liverpool," he insisted.

“Many wrote me off in Stoke, but who can claim to have switched directly from a relegated side to a Champions League winner?

“I was in the starting XI in the return leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, ​​which will go down in club history.

“And because of my two goals to defeat everlasting rival Manchester United, they still often call me a legend.

“Apart from the fact that I would like to play more, I’m happy in Liverpool. I have a certain status in the team because I am one of the more experienced players. I think I’m one of the leaders."