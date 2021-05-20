Odubajo and Kachunga released by Sheffield Wednesday

The Africans are among the 10 players the Owls did not renew contracts for at the end of the 2020-21 campaign

English League One side Sheffield Wednesday have released Moses Odubajo and Elias Kachunga following the expiration of their contracts.

The former England youth international of Nigerian descent and the Congolese striker were among the 10 players released by the Owls following their demotion from the English Championship.

Apart from the duo, Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Tom Lees, Matt Penney, Joey Pelupessy, Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes and Keiren Westwood will leave the Hillsborough Stadium.

Following an awful 2020-21 campaign, Sheffield Wednesday got demoted from the English second-tier – sitting at the base of the log after accruing 41 points from 46 games played.

In a post on social media, Odubajo penned a heartfelt message to Darren Moore’s squad.

I would like to thank everyone at @swfc who has supported me throughout my time here. I’m grateful for the journey & hope the club bounces back. I wish everyone at the club the best for the future.🦉 — Moses Odubajo (@Moses_28) May 20, 2021

“I would like to thank everyone at Sheffield Wednesday who has supported me throughout my time here. I’m grateful for the journey and hope the club bounces back. I wish everyone at the club the best for the future,” the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Signed on a free transfer from Brentford by former Hull City manager Steve Bruce during the summer of 2019, he struggled to settle, showing only glimpses of his pace and quality.

In the just-concluded campaign, the Super Eagles prospect featured in 18 league games, with just three of them as substitutes.

Overall, the former Leyton Orient star made 46 appearances in an Owls shirt, with his last appearance coming on New Year’s Day when a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat of Derby County ended his time with the club.

A serious knee injury in the 2016-17 pre-season ruled him out of the entire Premier League campaign, but after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, he returned from the setback in March 2018.

In a bid to get his career back on track, Odubajo returned to Griffin Park as a free agent last summer by signing a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

Article continues below

He was a consistent performer for Brentford and featured in 35 games in all competitions to help the Bees finish the 2018-19 campaign in 11th place in the Championship table.

For Congolese forward Kachunga, he played 27 fixtures this term with no goal to his credit.

Meanwhile, Anglo-Nigerian defender Osaze Urhoghide has been offered a new contract at Sheffield, while Liam Shaw declined a new contract offer and has signed an agreement with Celtic.