Odisha FC's Josep Gombau happy to be home

The Spanish boss thanked the Bhubaneswar crowd for the team’s recent change in form…

Odisha FC will hope to register their third win on the trot at home when they take on FC on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium.

After a rough start to their maiden season, the new entrants have come back strongly are now strong contenders for a top-four spot.

Spanish coach Josep Gombau mentioned, ahead of the match, that they will not settle for anything less than three points against a top-four rival.

“It is a very important game for us. It is a game which is much more important than three points. It is a six-point game, it is for the top four, play-offs position. We are confident, we are working hard. The boys are hungry and I think we can do a good job.”

Odisha have registered back-to-back wins in front of the home fans and Gombau thanked the fans for providing them with the extra motivation.

“For a long time, we did not play home games. We played 10 games away from home. Then to come here and get the support of the people here is great. Finally, we are playing at home and it is extra motivation. We are happy to be here.”

The former Adelaide United manager refused to take opponents Mumbai City lightly and instead mentioned that his team cannot afford to make any mistake against them.

“There are no easy games. All the matches in ISL are equal. Small details change the games and we are trying to control these details. I think Mumbai are a very good team. They are strong opposition. They have a plan which is to play in transitions and they are very good at this. We need to control them when we have the ball. We cannot make mistakes.”