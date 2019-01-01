Odisha FC's Josep Gombau - Goa made us pay for our mistakes

The Spanish manager felt that individual errors costed them the match against the Gaurs…

Odisha FC suffered their fourth defeat of the season as they went down 0-3 against on Sunday.

Joseph Gombau's team struggled to create chances of note as FC Goa had a comfortable day in the office.

However, the Spanish coach believes that the scorelines didn't reflect the exact nature of the game.

“I think it was a very equal game and in the last 10 minutes, Goa scored these two goals which came from our mistakes. The team deserved more and for me, we were punished as we didn’t deserve 3-0.

"But this is football. We have a lot of young players who need experience. We lost too many balls in the middle which you shouldn’t and in the transition, Goa scored the first goal."

Gombau acknowledged that his team committed mistakes at crucial junctures which allowed Goa to take control of the proceedings.

“When you are playing against a top team and you commit mistakes, normally you will get punished. Nothing to say to my players. Everybody gave their 120 per cent. Now it is important to have a good recovery tomorrow and after that, we have three days to prepare for the next game. It will be an important game. Finally, we will play at home in Odisha. It will be our 10th game and we are yet to play at home!" Gombau exclaimed sarcastically.

Aridane Santana had a couple of half-chances but the Spanish forward couldn't convert those opportunities, which, in Gombau's opinion, could have made all the difference.

“Before the first goal, we had our chance to score and also later, we could have made it 1-1. If one of these two chances had gone in, probably the game would have changed.

“We had our chances in the game until the second goal. Until then it was an open game. We had the ball, we had good crosses."

Gombau was questioned if man-marking Ferran Corominas could have helped Odisha's chances.

“I think (Ferran) Corominas is a top player. He has played first division in for a long time. He is someone with a lot of experience. As a coach, I don’t like man-marking any player. It is not my style. For me, football means different. It is just not my thing," he replied.