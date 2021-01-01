Odisha FC's Gerry Peyton: Paul Ramfangzauva will be a special player for India

Odisha FC interim coach Gerry Peyton hailed young Paul Ramfangzauva for his brilliant performance against ATK Mohun Bagan...

Odisha FC lost 1-4 to ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday and continued to remain at the bottom of the Indian Super League (ISL) table.

Interim coach Gerry Peyton was impressed with the performance of young Indian midfielder Paul Ramfangzauva and backed him to come good in the years to come. He also believed that the penalty conceded by skipper Cole Alexander was the turning point of the match.

"I think the penalty was the turning point of the game. At 2-1, I thought we were still in it. I made a change down the left hand side to try and go forward, keep the ball more and play more with the ball. I think our No number Paul (Ramfangzauva) who is 19 years of age, he has had one season in the I-League last season. I think he's going to be very special player for India," he said.

"I think he's a very special player for me. He has good vision on the ball. He looks to turn the game and he looks to play through the gates. He looks to go at people. He looks to attack. The shot he hit in the first-half was a great shot and we scored our first goal from that. Cole (Alexander) bent it in the top corner. I'm going to say now this will be a special player for India," he added.

Odisha FC have given away the most number of penalties in the ISL 2020-21 season however he mentioned that his team haven't won a single spot-kick this season.

"I think to be honest, I don't want to mention the penalties this season. I think we are the only club in the (Indian) super league that have not received a penalty. Everyone else had a penalty. So, I don't want to go there to be honest," he said.

The Odisha interim boss mentioned that ATK Mohun Bagan possessed far more quality on the pitch than his side.

"I think we stopped playing (after giving away the penalty). I don't think we gave up but we didn't play we the same speed, tempo, decision making as we were before the penalty," he said.

"I think when you're playing against ATK Mohun Bagan and you look at the quality on the pitch. I will admit that tonight as the game went on, they had more quality than us," he added.

Odisha have five more matches to go in this season and the club would certainly hope a few wins would help them get off the bottom of the table.

"I think if we give that determination right up to the penalty. I said that after the game that if you give me that effort and the way we played up to the penalty we will win games down to the end of the season," Peyton said.