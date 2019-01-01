Odion Ighalo scores brace in Shanghai Shenhua's thrashing of Beijing Renhe

The 29-year-old stretched his tally to four goals this term and helped the Flower of Shanghai in sealing their second win in the Chinese top-flight

Odion Ighalo scored a brace as Shanghai Shenhua thrashed Beijing Renhe 5-1 in Sunday's Chinese fixture.

Following Giovanni Moreno and Fredy Guarin's efforts in the opening 30 minutes, the international scored the third goal in the 35th minute as the hosts maintained a dominant first-half lead at the Hongkou Stadium.

After the restart, the 29-year-old added his second goal in the 66th minute thanks to an assist from Guarin.

Zhang Lu rounded up the emphatic win in the 80th minute despite a late goal from Senegalese forward Makhete Diop for Beijing Renhe four minutes from time.

The Nigeria star who joined Quique Sanchez Flores' men from Changchun Yatai in February has now scored four goals in four games, which makes him the joint top scorer in the league with Israel's Eran Zahavi.

Ighalo was on parade for the entire 90 minutes just like compatriot Sone Aluko who was in action for the losing team.

He will be hoping to maintain the scoring form when his seventh-placed team visit Guangzhou R&F for their next Chinese Super League match on April 12.