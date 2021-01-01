Nwakali: Ex-Arsenal starlet scores as Alcorcon defeat Hacen’s CD Lugo

The Nigerian midfielder followed up on his performance against Castellon to find the net against the White and Red

Kelechi Nwakali was among the goalscorers as Alcorcon recorded a 3-1 defeat over CD Lugo on Saturday evening.

Still basking in the euphoria of his goal against Castellon the last time out, the Nigerian midfielder found the net against the White and Red – a result which did their relegation battle a lot of good.

Having gone on a poor run of 12 games without a win, Luis Cesar Sampedro’s men welcomed the Potters to the Estadio Anxo Carro – however, they crumbled to yet another loss.

After a cagey start to life, it was the visitors who took the initiative with Daniel Ojeda putting them ahead after 21 minutes with their very first shot on target.

Profiting from an assist from Marc Gual, the Spaniard placed the ball past goalkeeper Andero Cantero.

In a fixture short of plenty of scoring chances, Alcorcon took the lead into the half-time break.

Not willing to go down without a fight, the hosts put up an improved showing in the second half - and that yielded a positive result when they levelled the scores in the 49th minute.

Thanks to an assist from Jose Angel Carrillo, Cristian Herrera profited from shambolic defending from Juan Antonio Anquela’s side to slot the ball past goalkeeper Daniel Jimenez.

Ojeda completed his brace in the 72nd minute after converting from a rebound from his missed penalty.

The victory was guaranteed for Alcorcon in the 81st minute when Nwakali converted a penalty after a foul was conceded in Lugo’s goal area.

Thanks to his recent effort, the Huesa loanee has now scored three goals in 12 Spanish second division matches played so far in the 2020-21 campaign.

Article continues below

After impressing for 88 minutes, he was replaced by Juan Bravo. However, Ghana's Richard Boateng and Guinea Bissau's Carlos Embalo - who is on loan from Belgium's Embalo - were unused substitutes.

For Lugo, Mauritania's Moctar El Hacen was handed a starter's role but was replaced in the 46th minute by English winger of Ghanaian background Arvin Appiah. El Hacen’s compatriot Bakary N'Diaye and Guinea Bissau's Marcelo Djalo did not play any role in that defeat.

As a result of this victory, Alcorcon climbed out of the relegation zone. They have accrued 38 points from 35 games to stay in 18th position - two points above 19th placed club Lugo.