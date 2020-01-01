Numba Mumamba: Zesco United appoint former Zambia international as coach

The retired midfielder has signed a three-year contract with Timu Ya Ziko to succeed George Lwandamina, who left earlier in the week

Zambian side Zesco United have appointed Numba Mumamba as the new head coach.

Mumamba is taking the mantle at Zesco United to succeed George Lwandamina, who was let go earlier in the week for a poor 2019/20 season.

Under Lwandamina, the Ndola club failed to retain the league title and had a poor Caf campaign that ended in the group stage without a win.

More teams

Timu ya Ziko finished fifth on the league log and now will not participate in the upcoming continental matches after being part of the tournament in last eight seasons.

Nkana FC – the league champions - Napsa Stars, Green Eagles and Forest will fly the Zambian flag in the Caf competition.

Mumamba, 42, has signed a three-year contract with Zesco United and his hopes would be to resuscitate the confidence of the giants. The tactician has had achievements in Zambia as he won the Super League title in 2016 and followed it with an Absa Cup trophy in 2017.

“[Numba] Mumamba is one of the finest young coaches to have emerged from the Zambian game in recent years. He has managed at the top level of Zambian football and he knows the domestic game very well,” Zesco United CEO Richard Mulenga told the club’s website.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome him to Zesco United. His track record of success is ideal to take this club forward.”

The former Zanaco midfielder will now work with the former Buildcon FC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) assistant coach Noel Mwandila, who has been appointed as the first assistant coach.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of [Noel] Mwandila as the first assistant coach to Mumamba. I wish to further announce that Emmanuel Siwale remains the second assistant to our new coach,” Mulenga added.

The club has already signed three players ahead of the new season in a bid to build a stronger side than the one that struggled last season.

Lazarous Phiri, Bruce Musakanya and Kelvin Kampamba have already been confirmed by the Ndola-based outfit who are yet to confirm the acquisition of former Yanga striker David Molinga.

Article continues below

Zesco United are already in pre-season training camp.