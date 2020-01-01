Nubel ready to take next step at Bayern after completing medical and signing five-year contract

The German goalkeeper expressed his excitement after being officially unveiled at Allianz Arena on Tuesday

Alexander Nubel says he is ready to "take the next step" of his career at after completing a medical and signing a five-year contract.

Bayern snapped Nubel up in January from , where he saw out the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, after reaching an agreement over a free transfer.

The 23-year-old is now ready to join up with his new team-mates at Allianz Arena after committing his future to the champions through to 2025.

Nubel passed all necessary medical evaluations after arriving at the club on Tuesday morning, and has already been taken in by his impressive new surroundings.

The highly-rated keeper explained his decision to join Bayern after his move was finalised, telling the club's official website: “The first impressions are very, very good. I wanted to take the next step.

"My goal is to improve steadily and celebrate many successes with FC Bayern."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “We’re glad Alexander is with us now. He has decided to join FC Bayern, and we’re certain we’ll enjoy having him as our player.

"Alexander Nubel is one of the biggest goalkeeping talents, he’ll continue to improve at FC Bayern and make good progress. He’ll get every possible form of support from us.”

Nubel will now be expected to compete with Bayern legend Manuel Neuer for the No.1 jersey at the Allianz.

Questions were asked over Neuer's future at the club after the signing of the ex-Schalke star, but his performances in the second half of the season helped silence speculation.

The 34-year-old was rewarded with a new two-year contract in May, and Bayern legend Oliver Kahn expects him to retain his place in Hansi Flick's line-up until the time is right for Nubel to succeed him.

Khan told Sky90 of Bayern's move for a new keeper in June: "It was a sensible decision at the time. It is a path he is taking - to accept the situation with Manuel Neuer and to line up behind Manuel Neuer and gradually become number one."

Nubel signed his first professional contract with Schalke in 2016, and went on to feature in 53 matches for the club in all competitions.

2019-20 was another solid season for the international between the sticks, but he couldn't prevent Schalke from slumping to a disappointing 12th-placed finish in the Bundesliga.