Nsame sets goalscoring record as Young Boys defend Swiss Super League title

The Cameroon forward found the back of the net twice as Gerardo Seoane's men secured their third league title in a row

Jean-Pierre Nsame has set a new goal scoring record in a single Swiss season after scoring a brace in ' 3-1 win over St. Gallen.

The international helped the Stade de Suisse outfit clinch their 14th league crown on Monday with his two first-half goals before his compatriot Moumi Ngamaleu sealed the victory in the 86th minute.

Nsame ended the 2019-20 Super League campaign with 32 goals after 32 games, to be become the all-time top scorer in a single Swiss top-flight season. He surpassed the previous record held by 's Seydou Doumbia who scored 30 goals in 32 league outings for Young Boys back in the 2009-10.

Nsame opened the scoring at the Stade de Suisse in the 14th minute and he doubled their lead eight minutes later. Towards the end of the first-half, Jeremy Guillemenot pulled a goal back for St. Gallen.

The Cameroonian forward was replaced by his compatriot Ngamaleu in the 63rd minute and the 26-year-old made his mark in the game by sealing the crucial win with his seventh goal of the season four minutes from time.

The victory ensured Young Boys hold an eight-point lead ahead of second-placed St. Gallen who gathered 68 points from 36 matches.

Nsame has been in fine goalscoring form since football activities in restarted in June after the coronavirus hiatus, scoring 14 goals in 11 league matches.

The title is Nsame's third league crown with Young Boys since his arrival from rivals Servette in 2017.

On the international scene, the Douala-born striker has played two matches for Cameroon with his last outing dating back to June 2019 in a friendly match against Zambia ahead of the 2019 in .

Nsame was dropped from Clarence Seedorf’s selection for the biennial tournament, however, he will be hoping his scintillating form in front of goal earns him a recall to the Indomitable Lions.