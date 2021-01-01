Nottingham Forest’s Ameobi nominated for Championship Goal of the Month award

The 28-year-old Nigerian forward could be rewarded for his impressive performances for the Reds last month

Nottingham Forest forward Sammy Ameobi has been nominated for the Championship Goal of the Month award for January.

The Nigerian forward delivered eye-catching performances for Chris Hughton’s men last month, scoring twice, amid other dazzling displays.

The forward’s bagged the goals against Millwall on January 16 and his second strike in the encounter has been shortlisted for the best goal award.

Ameobi fired home a fine effort from the edge of the box to help Nottingham Forest secure victory in the game which ensured the forward ended a 16-game goal drought.

The 28-year-old will slug it out with Swansea City's Matt Grimes and Reading's John Swift for a chance to clinch the individual accolade.

Nottingham Forest will take on Blackburn Rovers in Saturday’s Championship game and manager Hughton has confirmed Ameobi will not feature in the encounter.

The centre-forward is recovering from a knee injury, although he has returned to training, he is not fully fit to play a game yet.

“Sammy Ameobi has trained today, as did Samba, but they’re still just a little bit short at the moment,” Hughton said in a press conference.

“They are close, but it’s certainly good to have Ryan Yates back and Luke Freeman after being off on paternity leave.”

Nottingham Forest are on a two-game winless run which has seen them dropped to the 18th spot on the Championship table after gathering 33 points from 30 games.

The Reds will hope to return to winning ways against Blackburn Rovers to boost their chances of avoiding relegation at the end of the season.

Ameobi has been with Forest since the summer of 2019 after cancelling his contract with Bolton Wanderers.

The forward has since featured in more than 70 games for the club across all competitions and this season he has played 28 matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Ameobi played for the Nigeria U21 side and will be expected to continue his impressive performances with Nottingham Forest to boost his chances of getting a call-up to the Super Eagles.