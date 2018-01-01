'Nothing has been achieved this year' - Robertson warns Liverpool must convert dominance

The Reds are riding high at the top of the Premier League after a superb run but trophies must follow in 2019

Andrew Robertson has urged Liverpool to make the most of a superb 2018 and bring home trophies in the New Year.

Jurgen Klopp's side opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a resounding 5-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday – a triumph that came after second-placed Tottenham were stunned 3-1 at home by Wolves .

A trip to champions Manchester City on January 3 could see Liverpool further strengthen their hand but, after the near miss of a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in May's Champions League final, Scotland left-back Robertson knows taking the next step is vital.

"At Anfield we've been incredible," he told the Reds' official website .

"You can throw in the special Champions League nights we've had here as well. It has been a special year at Anfield – I'm sure the fans have enjoyed it and so have we.

"But now it's about taking that form into 2019 because nothing has been achieved this year.

"We came close of, course, in May and we have started well this season but we need to go into 2019 and hopefully that calendar year can bring a trophy."

What a way to finish 2018 at anfield! Thank you for all your support! See you in the new year #YNWA pic.twitter.com/LUN8NUpkee — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 29, 2018

City's back-to-back losses against Crystal Palace and Leicester City have helped Liverpool to establish their dominant position and Robertson thinks those results can also act as a cautionary tale against any potential complacency on the Reds' part.

"We've got a fantastic squad and the manager, coaches and backroom staff around us that will keep us on our toes," he added.

"We can't take our foot off the gas. It's a nice lead but we know how easily the Premier League can change.

"Who would have expected Man City to get zero points against Crystal Palace and Leicester? No disrespect to them but everybody was thinking Man City were untouchable. But that's how the gap has happened.

"We would be daft to think it can't happen to us. So we need to be at 100 per cent in every game and if we are then I believe we can achieve something special."