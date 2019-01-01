Nothando Vilakazi nets brace in Gintra-Universitetas' 16-0 triumph

The South African has now scored three goals in five games in the colours of Rimantas Viktoravičius' side

Nothando Vilakazi scored a brace in Gintra-Universitetas' 16-0 thrashing of Utenis Utena at Siauliu Gytariu Stadionas.

The defender, who made a league scoring debut against Banga, continued with her fine form since joining Rimantas Viktoravičius's side in April.

Five goals from Rimantė Jonušaitė, a hat trick from Isadora Freitas and a brace each from Vilakazi and Dovile Gailevičiūtė inspired the thrashing.

Article continues below

Simona Veličkaitė, Hanna Pilipenka, Paulina Sarkanaite and Kelen Bender also got a goal each to seal their fourth win in a row.

The 30-year-old South African lasted the duration of the game. The result keeps Gintra at the summit of the Lithuanian log with 12 points from four games this season.

They will face Dinamo Riga in the Baltic Women's League match at the Siauliai City Municipality Stadium on May 16.