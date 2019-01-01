Northern Ireland vs Estonia: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Michael O'Neill's side know that they will need to take maximum points from their opening qualifiers if they are to reach Euro 2020 next summer

With their ill-fated Nations League campaign behind them, will hope to kick off a new international year in better form than they finished it as they host Estonia in the first of their European Championship qualfiiers.

Michael O’Neill’s side will be looking to for a first win in five at Windsor Park as they look to qualify for next year’s tournament following their round-of-16 finish in 2016.

They host a side who also endured a torrid time in the Nations League, led by Martin Reim, and with both sides set for clashes with and in Group C, they will be desperate to start off on the right foot.

With Belarus another opponent in this opening international break of 2019, O’Neill knows that anything less than maximum points would likely put their chances to an early bed.

Game Northern Ireland vs Estonia Date Thursday, March 21 Time 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on Univision Deportes En Vivo and can be livestreamed on the ESPN3 platform.

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes En Vivo ESPN3

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event and can be livestreamed via the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Northern Ireland squad Goalkeepers McGovern, Peacock-Farrell, Hazard Defenders Hughes, McAuley, Jonny Evans, Cathcart, McLaughlin, McNair, Lewis, Flanagan, Ballard Midfielders Davis, McGinn, Corry Evans, Ferguson, Dallas, Saville, Jones, Whyte, Thompson Forwards Lafferty, Magennis, Washington, Boyce, Grigg, Smyth

There is no place in Michael O’Neill’s squad for veteran Oliver Norwood, who missed out on selection in November too.

man Michael McGovern, meanwhile, will likely take back the number one jersey with ’s Trevor Carson absent and Bailey Peacock-Farrell restricted for game-time at .

Potential Northern Ireland starting XI: McGovern, McLaughlin, Jonny Evans, McAuley, Dallas; Corry Evans, Davis, Saville; McGinn, Boyce, Grigg.

Position Estonia squad Goalkeepers Aksalu, Lepmets, Meerits Defenders Kams, Pikk, Vihmann, Mets, Kallaste, Baranov, Teniste, Tamm, Kruglov, Kuusk Midfielders Kait, Lepistu, Vassiljev, Roosnupp, Dmitrijev Forwards Anier, Zenjov, Ojamaa, Sappinen, Liivak

Konstantin Vassiljev will likely lead in terms of international experience for Martin Reim's side while midfielder Mattias Kait is in line to win his 17th cap.

There is no place for captain Ragnar Klavan however, with the man missing out on the squad once again after sitting out November's international break.

Potential Estonia starting XI: .Meerits; Teniste, Taam, Kuusk, Vihmann; Ojamaa, Vassiljev, Kait, Dmitrijev; Liivak, Anier.

Betting & Match Odds

Northern Ireland are the odds-on favourites at 9/20 with bet365. Estonia are meanwhile at 8/1 while a draw is priced at 11/4.

Match Preview

It was something of a tough year for Northern Ireland in 2018 having missed out on a World Cup place, with Michael O'Neill's side forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Their subsequent relegation in the Nations League furthered their woes too, but now they will hope to put it all behind them as they prepare to mount another successful European Championship qualification campaign.

Making it into the knockout rounds three years ago in was seen as a major achievement for the nation in the 21st century but O'Neill will have his work cut out taking his side through the minefield of Group C if he is to head back to the top table in 2020.

Former World Cup winners Germany, fresh from their own poor 2018, and Nations League finals favourites Netherlands are just two of the sides they will be forced to tangle with for the chance of a place in next year's tournament.

First up however, they host Estonia at Windsor Park as they look to start off on the right foot.

O'Neill has already said that his side will have to take "maximum points" from their opening two games against Martin Reim's side and next opponents Belarus, whom they host on Sunday.

Article continues below

He will however be able to call upon several experienced players, with captain Steven Davis and defender Aaron Hughes offering 219 caps between them alone.

In-form Norwich keeper Michael McGovern will likely provide an extra level of watertight cover behind the defence too.

Estonia meanwhile are outsiders to prevail - and with their experienced captain Ragnar Klavan not in their squad, they arguably face issues of leadership on the pitch too.