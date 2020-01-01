'Nobody is giving up on Kepa' - Chelsea legend Cech says club will persevere with struggling Arrizabalaga

The struggling Blues shot stopper can still make it at Stamford Bridge, the club stalwart believes

legend Petr Cech believes Kepa Arrizabalaga can still succeed at Chelsea despite a poor 2019-20 season that has resulted in speculation the Spaniard may be sold.

Kepa was dropped on numerous occasions during the season by Blues boss Frank Lampard, and was benched for Willy Caballero in the final defeat against with the club eager to sign a new shot-stopper this summer.

Cech - who played 11 years at Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles and a - understands Kepa failed to perform last campaign but insists the club retains faith he will a top class goalkeeper in the future.

"Kepa struggled last season, that is unquestionable," Cech - now a technical and performance advisor at Chelsea - told Sport.cz.

"But the club invested in him and gave him a long-term contract because they believe he has the qualities and attributes to be successful.

"Additions will be made to the squad, perhaps even in goal, and this is what is being discussed now.

"But nobody is giving up on Kepa and we all hope he has a great future."

Chelsea have experienced a busy transfer window so far, with the likes of Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr joining the club already, while German playmaker Kai Havertz is tipped to also sign with the Blues imminently.

With the transfer window open until October, three weeks after the Premier League season begins, Cech believes there is still plenty of movement left for clubs to make as they all bid to navigate the difficult financial situation brought on by coronavirus.

"The issue of reinforcements is now very much alive," Cech said. "The transfer window is until the end of October this year so there will be a lot of changes after the league begins.

"And the question is how much the coronavirus pandemic will affect everything."

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to , who they drew with 1-1 in a friendly on Saturday.

Their first home match will see champions come to Stamford Bridge, before they travel to newly promoted and host in a tricky start to the campaign.