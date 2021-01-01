'No chance we're letting that talent go!' - Gnabry vows to persuade Musiala to choose Germany over England

The Germany international hopes to persuade the rising star to join him at international level instead of representing the Three Lions

Serge Gnabry hopes team-mate Jamal Musiala decides to represent instead of at international level, praising the midfielder as an "amazing" talent.

The 17-year-old joined the giants from in 2019 and rapidly rose through the club's youth academy to make his senior debut at the end of last season.

The German-born England Under 21 international has featured 16 times for Hansi Flick's side this term, scoring three goals in the Bundesliga.

More teams

Musiala's performances have impressed Bayern co-star Gnabry and he hopes the youngster chooses Germany instead of England when he decides which national team to continue his career with.

"Ain’t no chance we’re letting that talent go! I’m trying my best [to get him for Germany]. He’s a great, great player," Gnabry told The Daily Mail.

"The first couple of times he showed up in training we already knew he was going to be a superb player.

"His talent is amazing. He isn’t shy of anything. He has a lot of time on his hands and I hope he will continue to grow, and use his talents for Germany instead of England – to my benefit!."

Bayern are looking to replicate their treble success of last season. Flick's team currently sit top of the German top-flight and will be confident of progressing in the DFB Pokal when they face Holstein Kiel in their next game.

The German giants are also favourites to win their last-16 tie against and it is the European trophy that Gnabry sees as the top priority.

"Obviously the Champions League, is the whole of Europe and a thing which every kid dreams about growing up," he added.

"To have lifted it, to have won it is a feeling that I don’t think you can even describe to people because you are just so happy and so overwhelmed with emotions that you finally achieved this.

Article continues below

"It took a couple of days to realise, a couple of days to partly absorb. And it is a tournament I want to win again and I would say we want to win again."

He continued: "We have a team at the moment that’s filled with so much talent, so much character, so much drive. Our aim is or will be to win the Champions League as many times as we can, whilst we are at that peak. Maybe like or , who won it three times in a row. We want do the same things.

"Hopefully in a couple of years [at the end of your career], to know that you’ve made history is something no one can take from you. And looking back at the trophies and especially the memories that you’ve had lifting the trophy, winning, seeing the team, spending time with your mates, those are things that I want to remember when I finish my career."