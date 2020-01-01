No approach for Real Madrid and Man Utd target Bissouma, says Brighton boss Potter

The former Lille midfielder is reportedly catching the eye of teams around Europe

manager Graham Potter has dismissed reports suggesting the club have been approached by the likes of and for Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international has proved to be an excellent signing for Brighton, who secured his services from in 2018, and reports have claimed United, , and Real Madrid are interested in the 24-year-old midfielder.

Potter is aware of the rumours, but says reports of any approaches are wide of the mark and should be treated with caution.

"There have been no approaches. As I've said before, just because it's in the newspaper, doesn't necessarily mean it's true," said Potter.

Potter believes Bissouma has the ability to take his game to new heights, and wants to help the midfielder realise his potential.

"My focus on Yves is how I can help him improve and I think he's still got some improvement to do,” Potter said. "That's my focus with him, to try and help him reach his full potential.

“He's got some work to do yet, so that's what we are focusing on."

When reported interest from Real Madrid emerged, Potter said he was not fazed by the prospect of losing any player.

“I have never been a coach that worries about losing a player,” he said. “If you worry about losing players to teams higher up the hierarchy - because that’s ultimately what it is - and the club think selling the player is the right thing to do, then it’s a result of doing something well.”

Bissouma put his name to a five-year deal when he joined Brighton in 2018, so the club are under no pressure to cash in on the player.

The concern for Potter is Brighton’s precarious position in the Premier League table.

After 14 games, the Seagulls sit in 17th place in the table - two points clear of the relegation places.

have hauled themselves out of the bottom three on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, while have picked up points following a poor start.

If Potter is to ensure the club keep hold of talents such as Bissouma, they need to climb away from danger and preserve their Premier League status.