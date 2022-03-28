No agreement between Lewandowski and Barcelona as Bayern Munich hope to extend contract

Robert Lewandowski has not yet decided where his future lies despite reports he has agreed to join Barcelona.

Spanish outlet Sport reported on Sunday that the striker has agreed to make the switch to Camp Nou this summer as he is looking for a new challenge.

The report says Barca are ready to hand him a four-year contract and pay Bayern up to €60 million (£50m/$66m) to land him.

What do we know?

GOAL and Spox understand that Lewandowski's future is still up in the air and that no agreement has been reached with Barca.

The 33-year-old's contract at Bayern runs until 2023 and the club hope to convince him to sign an extension.

However, the Bundesliga champions have not yet opened talks with his agent, Pini Zahavi.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn stressed recently that the club will sit down with Lewandowski and some other star players to discuss their future.

"I don't understand all the excitement surrounding these topics," he told ZDF.

"We've always said we're going to sit down and that's a high priority for us. That hasn't changed."

Can Barcelona afford Lewandowski?

Barca's financial standing may mean Lewandowski is too expensive for them to sign this summer.

The Spanish side are still recovering from a dire financial situation and have been given a negative salary limit by La Liga, meaning they must offload several players before they can spend big on players again.

Not only will they have to hand over around €60m to land Lewandowski, they will have to match his current salary of around €25m (£21m/$27m) including bonuses, which is likely too much for the club.

Joan Laporta recently said he is not willing to put the club in financial danger by spending huge fees on players, such as their reported target Erling Haaland.

"The economic situation has not been reversed and that is the priority," he said

"It is clear that we want an increasingly powerful team. We will go all out, but we will not do any operation that puts the institution at risk."

