Nnadozie shines as Yango's Guingamp hold Paris

The African stars featured prominently despite the two teams eventually sharing the spoils at Stade Robert Bobin

Chiamaka Nnadozie recorded her third clean sheet of the season for Paris as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Jeannette Yango's Guingamp in Saturday’s French D1 Arkema encounter.

Nigeria goalkeeper Nnadozie missed the Turkish Women's Cup due to illness but recovered in time to continue her consistency for Sandrine Soubeyrand's side on her seventh outing this season.



After the recent Coupe de France elimination against Dijon, the shot-stopper impressed at Stade Robert Bobin as she made back-to-back saves to deny the visitors an early lead in the 22nd minute.

Six minutes later, the hosts almost snatched the lead when Clara Mateo beat a defender and sent a pass to Linda Sallstrom but the latter's glorious attempt was eventually foiled by the defence.

Thiney Gaetane's free-kick was parried into the area by goalkeeper Solene Durand but neither Oriane Jean-Francois nor Mateo could convert the chance for Paris 10 minutes after the restart.

Mateo came close with a 25-metre strike but goalkeeper Durand was well positioned to deny Paris the lead in the 77th minute.

A minute from full-time, Faustine Robert almost gave the visitors the late matchwinner when she launched a brilliant strike from the right but goalkeeper Nnadozie did well to halt the attempt.

The draw saw Paris maintain their seventh position on the French league table, with 19 points from 14 matches this season.

Nnadozie was on parade for the entirety of the game for Paris and has now featured in eight games across all competitions this season and kept three clean sheets.

On the other hand, Cameroon's Yango featured from the start to finish, while Mali's Aissata Traore was an unused substitute for Guingamp.

In their next fixtures, Paris will visit Reims on March 6, while Guingamp welcome struggling Issy a week later.