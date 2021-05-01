Nnadozie records fifth Paris clean sheet against Bayo's Issy

The Nigerian goalkeeper maintained her fantastic form in goal for the French outfit after ensuring her side's double against the hosts

Chiamaka Nnadozie was at her best between the sticks as she kept her fifth clean sheet for Paris following her side's 4-0 triumph over Issy in the French D1 Arkema encounter on Saturday.

The Nigeria international had made her long-awaited French D1 Arkema debut against Issy on October 10 and went on to help her side ground out a clean sheet, after a 5-0 triumph.

Following her superb performance so far this term, Nnadozie was handed her 11th starting role against Issy and she replicated her first leg fine form to ensure her side completed a season double.

On the heels of a 2-0 win over Fleury 91, Paris continued their impressive run as Thea Greboval opened the scoring seven minutes into the encounter at Stade Le Gallo.

Greboval went on to double the lead for coach Sandrine Soubeyrand's side with her second of the match in the 36th minute before Gaetane Thiney got the third from the spot four minutes from time.

After the break, Paris maintained their dominance in the encounter as Celina Hocine set up Clara Mateo to hit the fourth in the 57th minute to wrap up the triumph for the visitors.

Nnadozie lasted the duration of the match on her debut for Paris as her side claimed their ninth win of the season in style.

On the other hand, Senegalese-French born player Stephanie Bayo was in action for 62 minutes but could not save her side from defeat.

The win keeps Paris in fourth spot in the French log with 31 points from 18 games, while Issy are 11th with 10 points.

In their next fixture, Paris will welcome city rivals PSG on May 6, while Issy will visit leaders Lyon three days later.