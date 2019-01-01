Nketiah joins Leeds on loan from Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has joined Leeds on a season-long loan from , it has been confirmed.

The 20-year-old impressed during the Gunners' pre-season tour and coach Unai Emery suggested that the winger would be given a chance in the Premier League in 2019-20.

However, the north London side have opted to let him spend a season in the Championship, with Leeds winning the battle to land him.

New season. New Challenge! Can’t wait to get started with @LUFC. God is great! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/u5ZV1su0vd — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) August 8, 2019

More to follow...