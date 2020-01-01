‘Ninety-one goals but Salah still doesn’t get credit he deserves’ – Liverpool star ‘incredibly dangerous’, says Johnson

The former Reds defender is a big fan of the Egyptian frontman, while the value of club captain Jordan Henderson to those at Anfield also talked up

Mohamed Salah does not get “the credit he deserves” despite registering 91 goals in 144 appearances for , says Glen Johnson.

Records have tumbled around the Egyptian forward since he was taken to Anfield in the summer of 2017.

He returned to English football with a point to prove having previously been denied regular opportunities to showcase his talent at .

Liverpool have been the ones to benefit from ability that the Blues overlooked, with Salah starring for the winners and Premier League title hopefuls.

His goal return through 100 outings for the Reds in the English top-flight betters that of legendary figures on Merseyside such as Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

He is a two-time Golden Boot winner and has a PFA Player of the Year award to his name, but questions have been asked of a supposed selfish streak and his long-term commitment to the Liverpool cause at times.

Former Reds star Johnson is baffled by the doubters, telling The Mirror when piecing together his team of 2019-20: "All of Liverpool’s front three could have made my team, but I’ve chosen Salah because I still don’t think he gets the credit he deserves.

"He’s already scored 91 goals for Liverpool and although he can be wasteful in front of goal sometimes, he’s still incredibly dangerous.

"He’s scored some really crucial goals as well as some absolute crackers including that fantastic strike against Chelsea last season."

Another player at Anfield whose value is not always recognised is Jordan Henderson, with the 29-year-old often sailing under the radar despite being club captain and a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s well-oiled machine.

Plaudits have started to rain down on him this season, and Johnson feels such recognition is long overdue.

The ex- international added: "It was not that long ago that Henderson looked like he’d be on his way out of Liverpool.

"However in the past couple of seasons he’s become one of the players Jurgen Klopp relies on most at Liverpool.

'He might not be the most eye-catching of midfielders, but players like him are often the most influential players in a successful side."