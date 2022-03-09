Nike to supply AFC Richmond kit in Ted Lasso TV show

Nike has officially announced that it will be supplying the kit for AFC Richmond in the Emmy Award-winning TV series, Ted Lasso.

The hit Apple TV series, currently in production for its third season, is a fictional story based around an American coach arriving in London, to take charge of a Premier League side.

And, ahead of the third season, it has been confirmed that one of the world's most renowned sportswear manufacturers will now be providing the kit.

What has Nike said?

Who previously produced AFC Richmond's kit?

AFC’s Richmond’s kit was previously produced by ‘Verani’, which is a fictional sports brand.

Verani was created in the programme to imitate football kit providers such as Nike, Adidas and Puma.

However, one part of the kit which appears likely to remain the same is their sponsor, Bantr, which is also a fictional brand created for the show. In this instance, Bantr is a dating app .

When does Ted Lasso season 3 start?

According to Parade, season 3 of Ted Lasso began filming on March 6 in London.

However, Parade anticipates that the show won’t officially be released until late summer or autumn of 2022.

