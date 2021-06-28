Nigeria’s Ofoborh set for Rangers challenge after Bournemouth farewell

The 21-year-old is ready to formalise his permanent switch to Ibrox Stadium when his contract with the Cherries expires on Wednesday

Nigeria U20 midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh has sent his goodbye message to AFC Bournemouth ahead of the completion of his permanent move to Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Ofoborh is set to leave the Vitality Stadium as a free agent this week and he already signed a four-year pre-contract with the Gers back in February.

The 21-year-old who played eight Championship games with Wycombe Wanderers last season, expressed his gratitude to his teammates and the club management for their support.

Ofoborh started his football career at Bournemouth at the age of 16 and he rose through the ranks before he was handed his first professional deal in 2017.

The Nigeria youth star had the opportunity to play just three league matches for the Cherries during his four-year stint at the club.

“As this chapter in my life closes, I just want to thank AFC Bournemouth for taking me in at 16 and helping me grow into the player I am today. teammates who have turned into brothers. I wouldn’t change it for nothing. Thank you,” Ofoborth wrote on Instagram.

“Thank God, I can’t wait for this next chapter…let’s go!”

Ofoborh, who was part of the Flying Eagles' team to the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland, will link up with his compatriots Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun in Steven Gerrard’s squad next season as they will be looking to defend the Premiership title.

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old disclosed that his intention is to play in Europe’s elite club competition after Rangers' successful league campaign last season.

“It has always been a dream for me to play in the Champions League,” Ofoborh said.

“I’m a person who is confident in my ability and I’ve been through a lot already in my career.

“But I always told my friends that one day I’ll play in that tournament. If I get that chance at Rangers, I’ll have done it way earlier than I expected.

“It would be a massive achievement for me. I’m buzzing about the move. It’s still a bit surreal to me that I’m actually joining a club like Rangers. I just can’t wait to get up there, get started and do what I need to do.”