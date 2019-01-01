Nigeria's latest position on Fifa World Rankings revealed
The 2013 African champions gathered 1481 points to rank no. 35 in the world and third in Africa behind Senegal [20th in the world], and Tunisia [29th].
African champions Algeria remain unmoved to stay fourth in Africa and 38th in the world with 1469 points.
However, Super Eagles’ opponents in November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Benin Republic and Lesotho suffered contrasting fortunes.
The Squirrels moved a place up to claim the 82nd spot in the world [18th in Africa], while the Crocodiles ranked 138th [39th in Africa] moved a place southward.
Belgium, France, Brazil, and England occupy the first four places in the world with 2018 Fifa World Cup hosts, Russia in 37th place.
The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 28 November 2019.