Nigeria will improve against Egypt, says Ahmed Musa

Although Gernot Rohr’s men secured victory against the Pirates, their performance was not convincing

captain Ahmed Musa has promised that his side will play an improved game when they take on in a friendly on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr’s men squeezed out a 3-1 victory over Seychelles in Friday’s qualifiers game at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

However, the Al-Nassr forward has cited poor pitch for the not-too-impressive showing, while assuring that the Super Eagles will raise their game when they face the Pharaohs in Asaba.

“We are going to play an improved game against . It was a tough game for us against Seychelles because the pitch is not too good if we compare it with the type of pitch we use at our various clubs,” Musa told media.

“We will lift our game because we know that this is the final friendly game window before the preparations for the AFCON will start proper.

“We spoke to ourselves after the disappointment of the World Cup in and we have not lost any game since then.”