Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

The Leone Stars are in dire need of a win against Gernot Rohr’s men in a bid to revive their fading 2022 Africa Cup of Nations ambitions

face Sierra Leone on Friday evening in continuation of their race towards qualifying for the 2022 .

The Super Eagles have made a brilliant start to the competition – defeating Benin Republic and Lesotho – to sit at the summit of Group L with six points.



Victory over John Keista’s men will push them nearer to the championship billed to hold in .

For the Leone Stars who sit at the base of the log, they must upset the Super Eagles to put them in contention for a third appearance at the biennial African football showpiece.

Game Nigeria vs Sierra Leone Date Friday, November 13 Venue Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Time 17:00 (WAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the game will be shown live on TV.

Nigeria TV channel Outside (Nigeria) TV channel SuperSport and AIT SuperSport

Squads & Team News





Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi ( ); Sebastian Osigwe (FC Lugano); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam) Defenders Kenneth Omeruo (CD ); Leon Balogun (Glasgow ); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista); William Troost-Ekong ( FC); Olaoluwa Aina ( FC); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion); Zaidu Sanusi (FC ); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG 1899 ), Shehu Abdullahi (AC Omonia) Midfielders Oghenekaro Etebo ( ); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers) Forwards Ahmed Musa (Unattached); Alex Iwobi ( FC); Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure ( ); Paul Onuachu ( ); Samuel Chukwueze ( FC); Victor Osimhen ( FC); Kelechi Iheanacho ( ); Chidera Ejuke ( )

Probable XI for Nigeria: Okoye, Awaziem, Aina, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Iwobi, Aribo, Etebo, Chukwueze, Ejuke, Osimhen

Position Sierra Leone squad Goalkeepers Mohamed Kamara, Unisa Conteh, Isaac Caulker Defenders Abu Samura, Yeami Dunia, Ali Sesay, Kevin Wright, Osman Kakay, Umar Bangura, Mustapha Dumbuya Midfielders John Kamara, Rodney Strasser, Hassan Koroma, Mohamed Kamara, Mohamed Turay Forwards Kei Kamara, Mustapha Bundu, Augstine Williams, Al Hassan Koroma, Quame, Quee, Prince Barrie, Emmanuel Samadia, Alhaji Kamara



Probable XI for Sierra Leone: Kamara; Bangura, Sesay, Kakay, Wright; Koroma, Kamara, Strasser; Quee, Kamara, Kei Kamara