Nigeria U17 must aim for victory against Uganda U17 - Henry Nwosu

The Golden Eaglets need a draw to secure a place in the semi-finals of the tournament as well as at the World Cup in Brazil

Henry Nwosu has urged U17 to go all out for victory against U17 in their final Group A game on Saturday.

The Golden Eaglets lead Group A standings with six points following back-to-back victories against and Angola.

The Nigerians only need at least a draw to see them through to the semi-final of the competition and qualify for the U17 World Cup in .

However, the former Nigeria international, who played 60 times for the Super Eagles and scored eight goals, has charged the five-time world champions to look beyond a draw in the match.

“So far they have done very well. Already they have six points and have not lost any game, kudos to them,” Nwosu told Goal.

“Against Uganda, they must not be too comfortable they have to go for a win and put in their best in the game.

“Winning should be their aim against Uganda because if they focus on a draw they might end up losing the game.

“They must know that they are playing for themselves first, before playing for Nigeria, so they must do everything to continue doing well.”

Nigeria missed several scoring chances in their last game against Angola and Nwosu wants them to pray for luck against Uganda as well as work on their individual skills.

“I will advise them to pray for luck to be able to score because it is a factor and they should work towards it by improving on their individual skills.”

The Golden Eaglets have won the U17 Africa Cup of Nations twice in 2001 and 2007.