Nigeria striker Adule the heroine as Eibar edge Parquesol

The Nigeria international continued to fire on all cylinders as her solitary effort saw Iker Dorronsoro's side earn another win

Charity Adule netted the winner for as they overcame Parquesol 1-0 in Sunday's Reto Iberdrola encounter.

The striker had scored seven goals in her previous 12 matches, with her last in Eibar's 4-0 win over Gijon on January 5.

Having missed being on the scoresheet in a 4-2 win at Osasuna last week, Adule ensured her second-half strike was enough to help the hosts secure their fourth win in a row this season.​​

The 26-year-old, who was in action for 68 minutes, has now scored eight goals in 13 matches this season for Iker Dorronsoro's side.

The win takes Eibar to third on the Reto Iberdrola log with 33 points from 17 games and they will visit AEM in their next tie on Sunday.