Nigeria’s Onuachu with hat-trick as KRC Genk smash five past KAS Eupen

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu scored three goals as KRC Genk cruised to a 5-0 win against KAS Eupen in their Belgian Pro League fixture on Sunday.

It was the 27-year-old Super Eagle who put the Smurfs ahead in the 11th minute before he doubled the lead in the 45th minute. Junya Ito then scored the third in the 46th minute, Bryan Heynen made it 4-0 in the 68th minute before Onuachu capped a day to remember with his third but fifth for Genk in the 79th minute.

Led by Bernd Storck, Genk took control of the game from the onset and the Nigerian forward put them ahead from the penalty spot, his right-footed effort sneaking past the hands of Eupen goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen.

Genk were awarded another penalty in the added minutes prior to the half-time break and it was the Nigerian star, who stepped up to make it 2-0.



A minute after resumption, Ito combined well with Luca Oyen before slicing home the third from close range, his left-footed effort hitting the upright before dropping into the net.

Heynen then made it 4-0, after a move initiated by Onuachu found him at the right place, before he placed the ball into the net.

Onuachu then completed the emphatic win after he raced to meet a cross from Aziz Ouattara Mohammed before evading his marker and unleashing a powerful effort that Nurudeen failed to stop.

In the 81st minute, Onuachu was pulled out for Andras Nemeth while Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil also featured in the game for Genk after coming on for Luca Oyen in the 71st minute.

Onuachu’s last goal for Genk came in the 2-0 win against Kortirijk. He has so far scored 32 goals in the top-flight after making 29 appearances.

The win enabled Genk to move up to position eight on the 18-team table with 48 points from 33 matches. They have managed 14 wins, six draws, and 13 defeats.

Onuachu will hope to keep his starting role when Genk travel to face RFC Seraing at Stade du Pairay on Sunday.