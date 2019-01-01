Nigeria's Victor Osimhen crowned Sporting Charleroi's Player of the Season

The Super Eagles attacker has been rewarded for his outstanding displays in his debut campaign in Belgium

international Victor Osimhen has been crowned Charleroi's Player of the Season for the 2018-19 campaign.

Osimhen has been in sensational form for Felice Mazzu's side since his arrival from German outfit on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has contributed immensely to Sporting Charleroi's rise in the Belgian First Division A this season with 16 goals in 32 appearances.

His goalscoring run made him the Zebra's top scorer across all competitions with 17 goals.

With four goals in seven playoff games, Osimhen boosted Sporting Charleroi's Uefa chances. They have set up a play-off final date with Kortrijk on Wednesday as they aim to seal the last qualification ticket for the European competition.

Et le Zèbre d'Or de la saison eeeeeeeeeest... @victorosimhen9 bien sûr! 💪💪💪🇳🇬 — RCSC Officiel (@SportCharleroi) May 18, 2019

On the international scene, Osimhen has been included in Nigeria's 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 in .

The Super Eagles have been placed in Group B against Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea.