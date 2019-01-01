Nigeria duo Semi Ajayi and Eberechi Eze make EFL Team of the Week
West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi and Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze have been included in the EFL Team of the Week.
The Nigeria players made their way into the selection which features players from across the English Football League – Championship, League One and League Two.
Ajayi broke his duck for the Baggies on Saturday to earn them a crucial away point in their 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
The Nigeria international found the back of the net in the 80th minute to extend West Brom’s unbeaten start to the season.
Following his brilliant display against Luton Town on Saturday, QPR wonderkid Eze also earned a spot in the all-star team.
The 21-year-old scored a goal – his third league effort of the season, and also laid an assist as the Hoops bagged a 3-2 victory at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
They join Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, Carlisle United's Harry McKirdy, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph and Blackburn Rovers' Derrick Williams in the team led by Rotherham United manager Paul Warne.