Nigeria defender Elderson Echiejile on trial at Finnish club HJK Helsinki

The Super Eagles defender is currently training with the Finnish top-flight outfit at their pre-season camp in Turkey

HJK Helsinki have confirmed that Elderson Echiejile is on trial at the club.

The Nigerian left-back has been without a club since he departed last summer after a four-year underwhelming relationship with the Stade Louis II outfit.

Echiejile’s last competitive match was in February 2018 when he featured in Cercle Brugge's 1-1 draw against Westerlo in the Belgian Second Division.

Despite being a member of ’s 23-man team to the 2018 Fifa World Cup, the 31-year-old did not feature for the west Africans in .

Article continues below

After enduring a lengthy period off the pitch, the former Braga defender is now set to a revive his career with the reigning Veikkausliiga champions.

During HJK’s first pre-season game against Shakhter Soligorsk on Monday, Echiejile was given some playing minutes by manager Mika Lehkosuo to show his qualities as they prepare for the 2019 league campaign.

🔵⚪️ HJK vs SOLIGORSK klo 16:30



HJK XI:

1 Uusitalo

7 Vertainen

8 Rafinha

9 Riski

14 Dahlström

18 Peiponen

22 Kairinen

24 Lappalainen

25 Vesiaho

32 Obilor

55 Elderson#HJK #SeuraavaTähti #Veikkausliiga pic.twitter.com/xucZqieDWO — HJK Helsinki (@hjkhelsinki) March 4, 2019

Should he impress Lehkosuo in Antalya, the former Bendel Insurance star would become the latest Nigeria international to feature for the Finnish club after Taye Taiwo, Macauley Chrisantus and Nnamdi Oduamadi.