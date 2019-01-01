Nidzam grateful for Felda staff's dedication during licencing absence

Felda United inched closer towards Super League safety, after they defeated Kuala Lumpur 2-0 in their round 20 bottom-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Felda United inched closer towards safety, after they defeated 2-0 in their round 20 bottom-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.

Goals by Khairul Amri Kamal (41') and Zahril Azri Zabri (64') at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium allowed the Fighters to pip the City Boys to the 11th spot, separated from safety and FC in 10th place only by goal difference. They will play PKNP this Saturday, on the penultimate league matchday.

After the match, Felda boss Nidzam Jamil revealed that the victory was obtained under trying circumstances, due to the fact that he had not been able to lead team training as he is currently undertaking his professional coaching licencing course under the Malaysian FA, along with several other Malaysian club coaches, although he was able to find the time to lead his charges in matches.

"I haven't been with the team for four or five days, as I'm undertaking my pro-coaching licencing. I want to state just how grateful I am towards the coaching staff; Zahid [Hashim], Khairul [Ismail] and Azlisham [Ib Berahim] for taking over during my absence. I will still be away, and they will have to continue leading preparations for the coming matches.

"We have been discussing the preparations on the telephone every day, but the implementation has all been on the assistants. It hasn't been easy, but I'm fortunate to have such loyal and dedicated coaching staff," praised the 39-year old trainer.

When asked by Goal whether goalscorers Amri and Zahril were substituted off in the second half in order to rest them ahead of their PKNP clash, Nidzam however explained that the decisions were made for precautionary reasons.

"Actually we were not simply resting them; they were carrying knocks so I didn't want to aggravate the injuries. I'd wanted Amri to finish the game actually.

"But yes, the PKNP game will be like another final match for us after the resistance given by KL. I will check tomorrow whether my players are fit for the next game," he remarked.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!